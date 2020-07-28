It can be hard to think about dining out or traveling right now as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across America. But when you can safely travel across the country again, there’s one restaurant you absolutely need to add to your bucket list: The French Laundry.

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice list has named Thomas Keller’s Yountville, California, spot as the best restaurant in the country. The French Laundry is a three-Michelin-star French restaurant in the picturesque Napa Valley.

It’s one of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in America, but if you are lucky enough to nab one, you can enjoy one of two tasting menus: the chef's tasting menu or the tasting of vegetables. Due to the pandemic, The French Laundry is currently open just five days a week (Tuesday through Saturday) and seating is only available at the outside dining room, making a tough reservation even harder to get.

If California isn't convenient, other fine dining restaurants on Tripadvisor's Travelers Choice Awards top 10 list include: Daniel in New York City; Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina; Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar in Memphis, Tennessee; GW Fins in New Orleans; Geronimo in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Collage Restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida; Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale; and two more Charleston spots: Charleston Grill and Peninsula Grill.

If you want to go to any of these spots, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny. For example, a meal at The French Laundry will run you $350. And if that sounds like a lot, you won’t believe the prices at more of the most expensive restaurants on Earth.