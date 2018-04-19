It’s easy to look back on the past and feel a pang of nostalgia. We all long to revisit the places of our youth, but, unfortunately, many of those sites are long gone. Just like that old drive-in or favorite store at the mall, there’s another major source of nostalgia: packaged snacks that are gone but not forgotten.

The Best Discontinued Snack Foods From the Decade You Were Born Gallery

It’s hard to look back on the foods of our youth without getting a little sentimental. But while you can always fix yourself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the crusts cut off just like Mom used to make, there are plenty of snacks that simply don’t exist anymore.

Nostalgia for the foods of the 1990s is at an all-time high right now, as millennials look back and remember those heady pre-9/11 days when 401(k)s were just a glint in their eye; but all generations feel a nostalgia for their youth to some extent. Even if you grew up in the ‘60s and don’t feel any nostalgia for, say, Mixed Vegetable Jell-O for Salads, you might still be able to conjure up the taste of the long-vanished Nestle Triple Decker Bar in your mind.

And it’s for that reason that we went all the way back to the Roaring ‘20s and tracked down packaged snack foods from that decade through the 2000s that simply aren’t around anymore. Many of these were perfectly tasty, but went the way of the dodo because they simply didn’t sell, or because parent companies (like Peter Paul, Sperry, Hollywood, Heide, and Curtiss) were swallowed up by larger companies like Nestle, Hershey, and Mars and their products were put out to pasture. But even though you may not be able to find these products on grocery and candy store shelves any more, it doesn’t mean that they don’t still exist in our memories.