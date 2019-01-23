Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream is sensational no matter which way you slice it. While every pint already has gobs of delicious dough in the mix, B and J know what the people truly want: more dough. Well, ask and you shall receive.

Say goodbye to fishing for chunks of dough, because now you can get it in every bite. The beloved Vermont-based creamery (and supposed inventor of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream) has released not one, but three brand-new flavors with cookie dough at the center of each pint including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core. It’s OK to chuckle at that last one. We did.

You may have already gathered this, but like any other variety from the “Core” lineup, these babies have a huge cylindrical gob of cookie dough running down the middle of each pint. The OG flavor isn’t far-off from its coreless predecessor (just cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips and a hefty chocolate chip cookie dough core).



Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry's Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core

Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core is made with sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor, shortbread cookies, cherry ice cream with cherries, and a sugar cookie dough core. Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core features vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream, fudge chips, and a no-bake cookie dough core.



Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's Ben & Jerry's Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core

Although other “Core” flavors exist — Brownie Batter, Cookies & Cream Cheesecake, Karamel Sutra, Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Buttah Cookie, etc. — this is the first time Ben & Jerry’s has used uncooked dough at the center of its pints. The new flavors were created using heat-treated flower and pasteurized egg yolks, so the “raw” dough is considered safe for consumption, according to a release. Fans can find Cookie Dough Cores in Scoop Shops and retailers nationwide right now for a suggested retail price of $4.29 to $4.99 per pint. If you prefer your sweet treats baked, take a chomp out of the best cookie in your state.