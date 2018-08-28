Food safety researchers have published new data regarding heavy metals they allegedly found in popular baby foods. A team at Consumer Reports analyzed 50 nationally distributed foods marketed for babies and toddlers in search of cadmium, lead, mercury, and inorganic arsenic.

Products tested included cereals, packaged fruits and vegetables, packaged entrees, and packaged snacks such a cookies, crackers, crunches, puffs, snack bars, wafers, and biscuits. They were made by Beech-Nut, Gerber, Baby Mum-Mum, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Happy Baby, Parent’s Choice, Plum Organics, and Sprout. Every single one showed measurable levels of either cadmium, inorganic arsenic, or lead. You can see a full list of the foods tested by following this link.

Furthermore, 68 percent had “worrisome” levels of at least one heavy metal, and 15 of the products could pose potential health risks to children eating one serving or less per day on a regular basis. Apparently it doesn’t matter if you’re buying organic or not, either. According to the research, organic foods were “as likely to contain heavy metals as conventional foods.”

Exposure to heavy metals at a young age could cause several issues, including lower IQ, behavioral problems, autism, and ADHD. But James Dickerson, Ph.D, Consumer Reports’ chief scientific officer, says parents shouldn’t panic — eating these foods won’t guarantee their children will develop complications, it just increases their risk. The researchers do offer some recommendations for parents, including feeding children a broad array of foods and limiting foods that produced poor results in Consumer Reports’ tests, like packaged snacks, rice, and fruit juice.

The Daily Meal has reached out to each baby food brand for comment.

In a statement to The Daily Meal, a spokesperson for Baby Mum-Mums said: “A recent third-party report questioned the content of arsenic and other heavy metals in several baby food products on the market. At Baby Mum-Mum, we are parents ourselves so we share your concerns about quality and safety. Our company has been making rice crackers for over 35 years and one of our hallmarks is that we always source the highest quality rice and cleanest ingredients we can find. Some contaminants, such as arsenic, are naturally present in the air, water, and soil, and cannot be removed from food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sets strict levels as to what is safe, while also understanding that many of these contaminants exist naturally and cannot be removed. Baby Mum-Mums meets, and exceeds, all FDA guidelines. As standard procedure, we regularly test our products to ensure compliance with all FDA safety regulations, including those pertaining to arsenic, lead and other heavy metals, and constantly look for ways to minimize these occurring contaminants.”

It's important to know exactly what's in the food that you're feeding your kids even after they grow out of their baby stage.