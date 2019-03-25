An avocado producer in Southern California has issued a voluntary recall after samples from its facilities tested positive for the toxic bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products were packed at Henry Avocado Corporation’s plant in Escondido, and then shipped to various retailers across Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The Biggest Food Recalls of 2018

There are currently no reported illnesses in connection to this recall, but consumers are advised to avoid all Henry Avocado products, which can be identified by stickers that read “Bravocado.” Henry Avocado organic products do not carry the “Bravocado” label, but they are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker. Henry Avocado also distributes avocados imported from Mexico, but those are considered safe for sale and consumption.



FDA A conventional avocado showing "California" and "Bravocado" on the sticker.



FDA An organic avocado showing "California" and "Organic" on the label.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Henry Avocado president Phil Henry said in a release.

Ingesting listeria-tainted food could result in fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, but the disease can be life-threatening to unborn babies, newborns, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and the elderly. In other words, food poisoning can be a major problem. Though there's no guarantee you'll escape it entirely, it is somewhat preventable by following these simple tips for avoiding food poisoning.