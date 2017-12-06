This Woman’s 5-Pound Avocado Could Break a Guinness World Record

A woman in Hawaii was on a walk to grab her newspaper when she happened upon the largest avocado she’s ever seen. The mammoth green fruit weighed in at just over 5 pounds.

“I see avocados every day and I pick up avocados every day, but this one… it was hard to miss,” Pamela Wang told West Hawaii Today. “It was as big as my head.”

And while this isn’t the biggest avocado in the world, it might just be the heaviest. In January 2009, Gabriel Ramirez discovered a 4-pound avocado in Venezuela. He holds the current title for Guinness World Records’ “heaviest avocado.” Wang has submitted her finding to the panel in an effort to dethrone him.

This woman in Hawaii went out to get her paper and found a giant avocado https://t.co/itljdGObSa pic.twitter.com/lvvP1oOoGy — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) December 5, 2017

The gargantuan Hawaiian avocado — grown on a tree of the Daily 11 cultivar, which is known for producing large fruit — was enjoyed by Wang and 10 friends at a local café. It was so big they couldn’t even finish half. Kona, where Wang resides, is home to three other current or former world-record fruits. Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, told West Hawaii Today that farmers in the area now hold titles for heaviest jackfruit and heaviest soursop. Previously, one even secured a record for heaviest mango.

For more supersized foods — bagel, shrimp cocktail, pizza — check out these 19 record-breaking food feats.