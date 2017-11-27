Anthony Bourdain Cooked 'Love and Strength' for Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, and Asia Argento

In the weeks following the exposure of sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain promised to become a better ally for women. Over Thanksgiving weekend, he got together with actresses Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, and Asia Argento — all of whom have come forward with accounts of unwelcome and inappropriate encounters with Weinstein — to start making good on that promise with a home-cooked meal.

“It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds,” Bourdain wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of McGowan and Argento, who shared the same image captioned: “You are my sister. And I love you. May all of your dreams come true. I want this for you. They’re gonna come true.”

“My sisters #tribevibe #goodtrouble,” replied Sciorra, who is also tagged in the post.

“I love you Sorella. You are my blood. I honor your strength. Bless your beautiful soul,” Argento wrote back.

It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017

It’s unclear exactly what was on the menu, but McGowan wrote to Bourdain on Twitter to praise the “Best omelet ever.” According to Argento, the Kitchen Confidential author (who is also her current beau) “cooked us food filled with love and strength.”

The group’s photo has garnered tens of thousands of likes among a sea of kind words from strangers near and far. Some users said they would’ve driven across the country to attend the meal, while others metaphorically cast their votes to each woman for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — a play on the president’s recent tweet in which he claimed to have declined the honor.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

McGowan, Sciorra, and Argento are three of over 50 women who have spoken out about their non-consensual experiences with Weinstein. Other high-profile names who’ve been accused of sexual misconduct include celebrity chefs John Besh and Todd English, actor Kevin Spacey, and politicians Roy Moore and Al Franken — among a slew of others.

For these actresses at least, Bourdain’s meal seems to have facilitated some healing. For uplifting stories and people doing well by others, here are the most inspiring food stories of 2017.