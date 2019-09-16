Anthony Bourdain may be gone, but he has not been forgotten. The late chef and TV host was honored with two posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 for “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” The CNN travel show won the Emmy for outstanding informational series or special. In addition to that accolade, Bourdain also won for outstanding writing for an episode about Kenya.

Tourist Trap Restaurants That Are Actually Really Good

Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018 at age 61. At the time of his death, Bourdain was in France working on his show. The program claimed six honors at the Emmy Awards in 2018 and since then has aired 7 more episodes that were being worked on at the time of his death. It was that final season that was honored on Sept. 14.

The award-winning Kenya episode was the only final-season episode that had already been completed when Bourdain died. In it, he travels to Kenya with fellow CNN host W. Kamau Bell. That episode was the last to contain Bourdain’s signature narration.

Chef José Andrés, a friend of Bourdain, was one of many to congratulate the late chef on this posthumous honor.

.@ericripert @mdgoulding our friend keeps delivering the goods....I know you are celebrating somewhere....congratulations Dear Friend..... https://t.co/ToDi62IH8L — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 15, 2019

“Our friend keeps delivering the goods,” Andrés wrote in a tweet. “I know you are celebrating somewhere. Congratulations Dear Friend.”

Bourdain has been remembered in numerous other ways in the 15 months since his death. A memorial book, “Anthony Bourdain Remembered,” was published in May, and the state of New Jersey has approved the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, highlighting eateries the chef visited in the Garden State. The latest honors just add more to the long list of ways in which Bourdain forever changed the food world.