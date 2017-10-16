Anthony Bourdain Hates People Who Take Yelp Too Seriously

Business Insider sat down with Anthony Bourdain to chat about the chef’s new film Wasted! and other food-related affairs. When an interviewer brought up the restaurant-rating app Yelp, Bourdain passionately expressed his true hatred toward its existence.

“There’s really no worse, or lower human being than an elite Yelper,” Bourdain said. “They’re universally loathed by chefs everywhere. They are the very picture of entitled, negative energy. They’re bad for chefs, they’re bad for restaurants. You know, you open a restaurant, you struggle for a year to put together the money, you work your heart out, and then 10 minutes after opening, some miserable b------ is tweeting or Yelping, ‘Worst. Dinner. Ever.’”

A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

The chef continued on about how he’s “perfectly happy” with Instagram and Twitter as a “fully democratic bathroom wall that anyone can write on.” Many people have long photographed their restaurant meals to upload on their own profiles, anyway. Something that may have once been considered “basic” proves actually quite helpful to those wondering whether or not an establishment’s food looks enticing.

“If I put up an Instagram photo, of just like, just hypothetically, me and the Dalai Lama and Keith Richards in a hot tub, smoking a bong, I’ll get 5,000 likes in an hour,” Bourdain told Business Insider. “If I put up, and I have done this, I put up just a picture of an In-N-Out burger sitting on a table in isolation in an anonymous room, I’ll get 50,000 passionate likes and comments in like 10 minutes.”

Before Bourdain blew up on Instagram, he sported a hairdo inspired by the violinist from the band Kansas. To see the picture, check out what Guy Fieri, Anthony Bourdain, and 14 other TV food stars looked like before they were famous.