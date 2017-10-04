Andrew Gonzalez Claims 2 Winning Titles at Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Summit Food Festival 2017

The results are in for Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 Summit Food Festival, where one chef claimed not only one, but two titles. Andrew Gonzalez, founder of Night Owl Cookie Co., won best dessert in both the “People’s Choice” and “Judges Choice” categories.

Night Owl Cookie is a late-night cookie service that delivers freshly baked sweets to the people of South Florida from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. The shop offers signature confectionaries containing ingredients such as potato chips, guava, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Nutella, and cream cheese. Gonzalez started the business in 2015 after dropping out of business school. Now, the 25-year-old joins two additional chefs in Forbes’ graduating class of 2017.

A post shared by Night Owl Cookies (@nightowlcookies) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Other winners of the esteemed food competition include the executive chef of La Marina, Kelvin Fernandez, who won “People’s Choice: Best Savory Dish” and the chef de cuisine of Shaya, Zachary Engel, who won “Judges Choice: Best Savory Dish.” The competition was judged by chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud; founder of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival Lee Schrager; Forbes magazine editor Randall Lane; NBA all-star Amar’e Stoudemire; chef and owner of Deauxave, Boston Chops, and dbar Chris Coombs; and celebrity chef Ayesha Curry.

A post shared by Night Owl Cookies (@nightowlcookies) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

