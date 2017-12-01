We’ve all been “hangry” at one point or another — when you’re so hungry it makes you irritable. And out of the entire nation, New Yorkers are the hangriest of them all. In a poll of 5,000 Americans across the United States, 72 percent of New York participants admitted they get upset or “in a mood” due to hunger, the highest percentage of any state. The average New Yorker gets hangry nearly seven times a month.

According to information obtained by the New York Post, women said they were more likely than men to be snappy or grumpy with people as hanger sets in, although men admitted they’d done something while hangry they later regretted. The survey found that the most common effects of hangriness are having to distance yourself from your partner until you’ve eaten and biting your tongue during a conversation to avoid saying something snarky. Being stuck in traffic is most likely to make things worse followed by being with someone who can’t decide on what to eat and having your hangriness pointed out to you.

This poll was conducted by Snickers, a brand whose tagline implicitly promises to curb hunger-induced anger: “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” It even lists America’s “peak hanger” time: Monday at 2:15 p.m. Other states where people are especially hangry include Utah, Florida, and California, where it takes a mere 18 minutes for hungry people to get mad. The most “most chilled out state” goes to Idaho where it takes over 36 minutes for an empty belly to get frustrated.

