Despite the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, a new report reveals that one limited-service restaurant has been able to keep customers satistfied: food court favorite Chick-fil-A.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, guest satisfation with limited-service restaurants has declined by 1.3%, resulting in the lowest ACSI score in five years. Restaurants lost $120 billion from March to May 2020 due to state-by-state coronavirus restrictions, however, a decline in guest satisfaction began prior to the pandemic. ACSI's surveys were conducted from April 2019 to March 2020.

Of the 18 food brands the annual survey examined over a year ago, 11 experienced drops in customer satifsaction. Despite its 2% dip, fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A remains the top dog for the sixth consecutive year. The chicken sandwich hot spot leads the pack in customer satisfaction for both full-service and fast-food restaurants.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is runner-up to Chick-fil-A, while six other chains, including Panera Bread and Arby's, tied for third place. When looking at popular burger joints, Wendy's dropped 1% in guest satisfaction to tie with Burger King. And McDonald's remains at the bottom of the fast-food pack with a score of 70, 14 points below Chick-fil-A.

Despite declines in satisfaction and a variety of other hardships, restaurants across the country continue to reopen.