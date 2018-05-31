whole foods amazon prime
LPETTET / istockphoto
Amazon Prime Discount Now Available at Whole Foods in 12 Additional States

By
Editor
Amazon Prime members can save on groceries at Whole Foods in these states

Amazon has expanded its Prime membership discount to 121 additional Whole Foods Markets in 12 states — it is now available in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. The discount also applies at Whole Foods 365 stores nationwide, allowing consumers in select markets an extra 10 percent off sale items and weekly discounts on popular full-priced items.

The first batch of member-exclusive markdowns includes organic raspberries for $2.50 per 6-ounce container, responsibly farmed tail-on white shrimp for $12.99 per 2-pound bag, Back to Nature crackers and cookies for $5 per two packages, and 40 percent off all probiotic supplements.

“From delicious dinner options like shrimp or rotisserie chicken to fresh organic raspberries, we’re offering savings on products customers love and can enjoy with their families,” Whole Foods Market president and chief operating officer A.C. Gallo said in a release. “Exclusive deals like the sustainably caught halibut were a huge hit in Florida, and we’re excited to partner with our suppliers to bring Prime members even more discounts on seasonal favorites and everyday staples.”

Customers will receive these same savings while ordering groceries online via Prime Now, which offers free two-hour delivery on all orders over $35. Prime Now and Prime member discounts are both currently available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento, and San Francisco only. The delivery service is expected to roll out in additional cities this year. If you don’t live in these cities but don’t have the time or energy to trek to the store, here are 10 ways to get same-day groceries delivered straight to your door.

 

The Least Eco-Friendly Things You Buy at the Grocery Store Gallery
