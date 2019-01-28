We’ve been avoiding these foods since the government shutdown, but now it looks like we’ll be adding a few more to our list. Thousands of crates of fruit are being recalled over possible listeria concerns by one New York-based company, Jac Vandenberg Inc., which supplies major retailers such as Aldi, Walmart and Costco.

The company reports that 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums were distributed across 18 states, which include: Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

The recall was announced January 24, after a routine sampling program by the Jac Vandenberg Inc. packing house found that finished products contained the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Daily Meal has reached out to Jac Vandenberg Inc. and the stores involved for more information. Walmart's corporate website added the recall to its product recall page, as did Aldi's site.

So far no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. The company is urging customers to return the fruit to the place of purchase for a full refund. If consumers do as asked, it likely won’t turn into one of the world’s biggest food poisoning scares.