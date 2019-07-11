A Georgia-based food company is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other baked goods sold at major retailers including Aldi, 7-Eleven and Walmart. In a statement, Flowers Foods said that the items could’ve been tainted with small pieces of hard plastic during production and therefore pose a choking hazard to consumers. No related illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Groceries With Surprisingly Long Shelf Lives

The affected products were distributed to various retailers under multiple brand names in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Brands included in the recall are as follows: 7-Eleven, Bravo, CBC Nathans, Clover Valley, Family Style, Flowers, Food Depot, Great Value, Grissom’s Mill, Hitchcocks, Home Pride, Ideal, IGA, Ingles, Laura Lynn, L’Oven Fresh, Market Pantry, Members Mark, Natural Grain, Nature’s Own, Oven Fresh, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, SE Grocers, Sedano’s, Sunbeam, WM and Wonder. To see the full list of products, UPC codes and best by dates, click here.

In an email to The Daily Meal, a 7-Eleven spokesperson said: “7-Eleven is one of several retailers affected by a recent recall issued by Flowers Foods, Inc. Upon learning of the recall, we urged independent store owners to take immediate action to remove the affected products from their shelves. As always, the safety of our customers is of the upmost importance, and we continue to work with the parties necessary to ensure our products are high quality and safe for public consumption.”

Aldi also sent a statement via email, writing that the company is in cooperation with Flowers Foods and that the affected product (a 12-ounce bag of L’Oven Fresh Kaiser Buns) has been recalled. There’s no indication of how much inventory is being swept from store shelves, but odds are it pales in comparison to the biggest food recalls in American history.