There are plenty of places you might spot celebrities in New York and Los Angeles, but what if we told you that you’re just as likely to see somebody famous at Red Arrow, a small-town diner in Manchester, New Hampshire? The unsuspecting spot is a magnet for Hollywood stars and campaigning politicians, but its pride and joy is Manchester’s very own Adam Sandler.

The comedian and actor — known for his roles in “Saturday Night Live,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Big Daddy” and more — was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Manchester. According to the Red Arrow website, the diner is a favorite of Sandler’s.

The 53-year-old stops in from time to time and even has a burger on the menu in his honor. The no-frills dish, fittingly named The Adam Sandler Burger, costs $11.50 and comes with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo.

Though he’s clearly adored here, the Sandman isn’t the only high-profile guest enjoying eats at this legendary restaurant. Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Guy Fieri, RuPaul, Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Costner and Martha Stewart have all eaten at this retro diner. We don’t blame them as Red Arrow Diner is one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time.