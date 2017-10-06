fortune cookie
bonchan / istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

A 92-Year-Old Man Who Won the Lottery Says He Owes It All to a Fortune Cookie

By
Editor
The man says the fortune cookie predicted his hefty win

The best part of every meal at a Chinese restaurant is cracking open the fortune cookie. This rings especially true for Charles “Chuck” Svatos, who won the lottery jackpot after receiving an encouraging message on the inside of a sugary vanilla crisp. It said: “You will discover an unexpected treasure.”

More Lottery Stories

On October 1, a few days after Svatos read his fortune, he stopped into Gasby’s Convenience Store in North Liberty, Iowa, for a coffee and lottery tickets. After returning to the store a week later, the 92-year-old found he’d won $25,000 a year in a game called “Lucky For Life.” The Iowa Lottery says the odds of winning the game’s top prize are one in 30.8 million.

charles svatos
Iowa Lottery

“I never remembered a fortune cookie being that accurate. I never believed in them,” Svatos told KWWL.com. Instead of collecting his treasure year-by-year, Svatos chose to take a one-time payout of $390,000. The retired dairy worker plans to use his winnings to travel to Hawaii and Switzerland. As for the famous fortune — it remains in Svatos’ wallet as a token of good luck.

For more heart-happy stories, check out the most inspiring food stories of 2017.

Related Links
Ridiculously Lucky Couple Wins Lottery Using Fortune Cookie Numbers Lucky Waiters Win Lottery TwiceThe 10 Best Cereal Box Prizes of All Time
Tags
news
fortune cookie
Iowa
Lottery