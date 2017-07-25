  1. Home
7 Life Lessons from Alton Brown

By
The fabulous foodist is full of gems
Alton Brown
Food Network

Brown is one of the smartest guys in the business. 

Alton Brown: foodist, TV host, one-man band, visionary. The former host of Good Eats and current host of a national road show called Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science is always full of witty things to say, and we tracked down seven of the most wise and insightful.

Word of Wisdom #1
“The worst food you'll ever eat will probably be prepared by a 'cook' who calls himself a 'chef.' Mark my words.”

More on Alton

Word of Wisdom #2
“Everything in food is science. The only subjective part is when you eat it.”

Word of Wisdom #3
“Laughing brains are more absorbent.”

Word of Wisdom #4
“Do not allow watching food to replace making food.”

Word of Wisdom #5
“There is no such thing as 'cold.' There is only less heat.”

Word of Wisdom #6
“The more you try to impress people, generally the less you do.”

Word of Wisdom #7
“Very good cooks who are employed as 'chefs' rarely refer to themselves as 'chefs.' They refer to themselves as 'cooks.'”

 

