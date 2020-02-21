Roasted Ham with Herb Marinade

For marinade: Score a diamond pattern into the ham, about 1/3 inch deep. Place the ham, flat side down, in a large oven roasting bag. In a large bowl, whisk wine, oil, sliced shallots, garlic, mustard, coarsely chopped tarragon and parsley, and peppercorns together to combine. Pour into the bag and close securely with a rubber band. Insert the bag with the ham into the second bag and twist the bag closed.

Place in a large bowl. Refrigerate, turning occasionally, for at least 12 and up to 18 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Position the rack in the lower third of the oven.

Line the bottom of a shallow roasting pan with aluminum foil.

Remove ham from bags; discard marinade.

Place the ham, flat side down, in the pan. Roast until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees F, 15 to 18 minutes per pound total cooking time. Remove ham from oven, transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes.

Slice ham and serve.