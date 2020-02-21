  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Overnight Easter Ham

February 21, 2020 | 2:15pm
Seven total ingredients, one fantastic centerpiece

Courtesy of Chris Loves Julia

This ham recipe uses minimal ingredients, including apricot preserves and crushed pineapple, and finishes baking in the oven while you sleep. The sweet and savory kick is also delicious. 

Recipe courtesy of Chris Loves Julia

Ready in
14 h
10 m
(prepare time)
1 day
(cook time)
18
Servings
1093
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Ham
  • 1 18-ounce jar of apricot preserves
  • 1 8-ounce can of crushed pineapple in juice
  • 2 Pounds brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup stone ground mustard
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground clove

Directions

Preheat oven to 350.

Unwrap the ham and trim off thicker parts of external fat. Score the top side of the ham in a criss-cross, with scores about 1.5 inches apart. If using a spiral-cut ham, skip the scoring part.

Put the ham in a large roasting tray. 

Make the glaze:

Whisk the remaining ingredients together and pour over the ham. Rub it on evenly. 

Bake the ham, uncovered, at 350 for 40 minutes.  

Turn heat down to 170 degrees. If your oven does not go that low, set to 200. 

Spoon some of the glaze that has fallen into the pan over top the ham.

Cook overnight. 

Baste the ham first thing in the morning. Turn the temperature back up to 350 degrees for 30 min to caramelize the glaze. 

Set the oven to “Warm” and keep it in the oven for the rest of the day, basting every hour or so, until it’s time to serve.  

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving1093
Total Fat47g73%
Sugar63gN/A
Saturated16g78%
Cholesterol267mg89%
Protein75g100%
Carbs90g30%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D131IU100%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium85mg8%
Fiber0.4g1.5%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated23gN/A
Niacin (B3)18mg100%
Phosphorus718mg100%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium1558mg33%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg72.1%
Sodium4733mg100%
Sugars, added63gN/A
Thiamin (B1)3mg100%
Water316gN/A
Zinc9mg81%
