Easy Overnight Easter Ham

Preheat oven to 350.

Unwrap the ham and trim off thicker parts of external fat. Score the top side of the ham in a criss-cross, with scores about 1.5 inches apart. If using a spiral-cut ham, skip the scoring part.

Put the ham in a large roasting tray.

Make the glaze:

Whisk the remaining ingredients together and pour over the ham. Rub it on evenly.

Bake the ham, uncovered, at 350 for 40 minutes.

Turn heat down to 170 degrees. If your oven does not go that low, set to 200.

Spoon some of the glaze that has fallen into the pan over top the ham.

Cook overnight.

Baste the ham first thing in the morning. Turn the temperature back up to 350 degrees for 30 min to caramelize the glaze.

Set the oven to “Warm” and keep it in the oven for the rest of the day, basting every hour or so, until it’s time to serve.