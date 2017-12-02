Animals and liquor stores don’t mix. Earlier this year a peacock broke into a liquor store and became a viral sensation after doing $500 worth of damage. Just last month, a man got drunk and tried to hand-feed a live tiger, and he was lucky to only lose a couple fingers. Now a very big possum managed to break into a Florida liquor store, stole some alcohol, and got wildly drunk in the process. More on Animals Hungry Little Bear Breaks Into House to Enjoy Some Cat Food

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, a large female possum broke into Cash’s Liquor Store in Fort Walton Beach on the day after Thanksgiving. She climbed in through the rafters and knocked over a bottle of bourbon. Once the bourbon was open, she drank the whole thing.

“She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf,” said store owner Cash Moore, who said that as far as he knew, the possum was of legal drinking age. “When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle.”

A store employee found the possum and the broken bottle the next morning, and took the very drunk possum to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. Staff said the possum appeared disoriented and was "excessively salivating," so they pumped her full of fluids and kept an eye on her. After she sobered up, they released her back outside.