Vietnamese Coffee Pudding

Drop butter and vanilla into a large bowl. Top with a fine-mesh strainer. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, cornstarch and salt.

Slide espresso beans into a zip-close bag. Roll over the bag with a rolling pin, cracking, but not pulverizing, the beans.

In a large saucepan, bring condensed milk, milk, cream, vanilla bean (and its seeds), espresso beans and espresso just to a boil.

Slowly pour about 1/2 cup of the hot mixture over eggs, whisking constantly.

Pour egg mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thick, about 1 minute.

6. Strain: Pour custard through the sieve onto the butter and vanilla. Discard contents of sieve.

Swirl smooth with an immersion blender, standard blender or whisk. Let cool. Press a piece of plastic against the surface of the pudding.

Chill until cold (or up to 3 days).

Scoop pudding into 4 demitasses (small coffee cups). Top with whipped cream. Enjoy.

For the whippd cream, whip to soft peaks 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon sugar.