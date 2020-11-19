Vietnamese Coffee Pudding

Cream and condensed milk make this coffee pudding dense and rich, while espresso and crushed espresso beans give it nice kick.
This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up
- 3/4 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Cup whole espresso beans
- 1 Cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 Cup whole milk
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1 vanilla bean, split, scraped
- 1/2 Cup prepared espresso (about 4 shots)
- Whipped cream
Directions
Drop butter and vanilla into a large bowl. Top with a fine-mesh strainer. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, cornstarch and salt.
Slide espresso beans into a zip-close bag. Roll over the bag with a rolling pin, cracking, but not pulverizing, the beans.
In a large saucepan, bring condensed milk, milk, cream, vanilla bean (and its seeds), espresso beans and espresso just to a boil.
Slowly pour about 1/2 cup of the hot mixture over eggs, whisking constantly.
Pour egg mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thick, about 1 minute.
6. Strain: Pour custard through the sieve onto the butter and vanilla. Discard contents of sieve.
Swirl smooth with an immersion blender, standard blender or whisk. Let cool. Press a piece of plastic against the surface of the pudding.
Chill until cold (or up to 3 days).
Scoop pudding into 4 demitasses (small coffee cups). Top with whipped cream. Enjoy.
For the whippd cream, whip to soft peaks 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon sugar.