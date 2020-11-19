  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Coffee & Tea
4.5
2 ratings

Vietnamese Coffee Pudding

November 19, 2020
Coffee ... with a kick
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

Cream and condensed milk make this coffee pudding dense and rich, while espresso and crushed espresso beans give it nice kick.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
Cooking with Coffee: 8 Recipes
Coffee Tips and Recipes to Make at Home
11 Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love with Coffee in a Whole New Way

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up
  • 3/4 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup whole espresso beans
  • 1 Cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 Cup whole milk
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 vanilla bean, split, scraped
  • 1/2 Cup prepared espresso (about 4 shots)
  • Whipped cream

Directions

Drop butter and vanilla into a large bowl. Top with a fine-mesh strainer. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, cornstarch and salt.

Slide espresso beans into a zip-close bag. Roll over the bag with a rolling pin, cracking, but not pulverizing, the beans.

In a large saucepan, bring condensed milk, milk, cream, vanilla bean (and its seeds), espresso beans and espresso just to a boil.

Slowly pour about 1/2 cup of the hot mixture over eggs, whisking constantly.

Pour egg mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thick, about 1 minute.

6. Strain: Pour custard through the sieve onto the butter and vanilla. Discard contents of sieve.

Swirl smooth with an immersion blender, standard blender or whisk. Let cool. Press a piece of plastic against the surface of the pudding.

Chill until cold (or up to 3 days).

Scoop pudding into 4 demitasses (small coffee cups). Top with whipped cream. Enjoy.

For the whippd cream, whip to soft peaks 1 cup heavy cream, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon sugar.

Tags
drink
pudding recipes
coffee recipes
Coffee & Tea
Vietnamese Coffee Pudding
coffee pudding