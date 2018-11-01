One of New York’s most exclusive desserts will soon be sold at your local convenience store.

Frrrozen Hot Chocolate — the hautest item on the menu at Upper East Side sweets shop Serendipity 3 — is coming to 7-Eleven in ice cream form.

Starting next week, pints of the hot chocolate flavored ice cream with whipped cream swirl and chocolate shavings will be available at store locations in New York. They’ll later launch nationwide at the chain in January.

Priced at around $6.99 a pint, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is one of eight new ice cream flavors inspired by Serendipity’s signature sundaes. Other varieties include Strawberry Fields Sundae, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Outrageous Banana Split, Cafe Espresso Chip, and Birthday Cake.



Courtesy of Serendipity Upper East Side sweets shop Serendipity 3 is launching a line of ice cream based on popular treats sold in the shop.

It’s the first time in Serendipity’s 65-year history that it’s offering a line of ice cream.

The shop — which has drawn in celebrities from Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol and Grace Kelly to Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds and Selena Gomez — is known for its whimsical decor and over-the-top treats.

The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate has been on the menu from the start, and it’s now sold for $12.95. It’s made with a “secret blend” of 14 exotic cocoas blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream and shaved chocolate.

The sweet sip was slurped by actors John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in the 2001 rom-com “Serendipity.”

Since Serendipity 3 opened in 1954, 25 million Frrrozen Hot Chocolates have been sold there.

A small number of the new ice cream pints sold in New York 7-Eleven locations will feature a Golden Token good for a free Golden Opulence Sundae at Serendipity 3. That decadent dessert, which normally sells for $1,000, is served in a Baccarat crystal goblet brimming with three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream rolled in edible gold, candied fruit from Paris and expensive and rare chocolates.