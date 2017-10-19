Patron Lalique
Patrón’s Newest Creation Is a $7,500 Bottle of Tequila

By
Editor
Patrón et Lalique: Serie 2 is a collaboration between the tequila company and the French crystal makers

Got $7,500 lying around and love tequila? Then why not treat yourself to a bottle of the latest creation from the folks at Patrón — Patrón et Lalique: Serie 2, the second collaboration between the luxury tequila brand and the high-end French crystal company Lalique. Only 299 bottles of the stuff have been produced.

More on Tequila

Designed in the Art Deco style, each of these individual glass bottles is hand-blown, pressed, fashioned, cut, engraved, polished, and individually numbered at the Lalique factory in Alsace, France. From there, they’re shipped to Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico, where they’re filled with a blend of 100 percent blue agave tequilas that have been aged for an average of more than seven years (making it “extra añejo”) in American oak, French oak, and Spanish sherry casks.

Should you actually have the opportunity to sample the tequila, you’ll find that it has “a sweet aroma and taste of fruit (apple, banana, and pear), vanilla, light agave, raisin, and pecans” according to the company. “The finish is long and pleasing, with notes of oak, agave, caramel, and fruit.”

If you’re itching to get your paws on a bottle, it can be found “at fine spirits retailers and in select duty free stores across the world.” For eight great tequila recipes (even though you’ll want to drink this one neat), click here.
 

