When you think about tequila, your first thought is probably of a margarita. The beloved cocktail has made its way onto menus around the world, and it's the perfect way to quench your thirst come spring and summer. But there are plenty of other refreshing cocktails you can make with tequila that don't require a cocktail shaker or a variety of ingredients. Enter: the paloma.

La paloma (Spanish for "the dove") has a few different origin stories. Some credit is given to Don Javier Delgado Corona, the owner of La Capilla bar in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. Corona also created the batanga, a cocktail that features Coca-Cola, tequila and lime juice. No matter where or who sparked the idea for the paloma, the smooth and bubbly drink is one you should know how to make before summer arrives.

For this paloma recipe all you need is a glass, tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda. If you want to get creative, you can make it with agave syrup, blood orange, jalapeno tequila and more. But this bare bones version of the beverage is easy for beginners and you won't wrack up a bill at the grocery store getting a bunch of different ingredients.

However, if you want to give the drink an extra layer of flavor, you can do so easily with stuff around your kitchen. Just run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip it in sugar or salt. This can give the cocktail more dimension and it makes it feel fancier.

Once you've added your rim (or not) fill a highball glass with ice, tequila and lime juice. Top the glass with grapefruit soda, any brand is find but Jarritos (a Mexican soda made with real fruit and real sugar) will take the cocktail to the next level. Garnish the drink with a slice of grapefruit or a lime wedge and enjoy! Serve the drink with some of these incredible Mexican recipes and be sure to checkout our list of more cocktail recipes that go great with dinner.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Silver tequila

1/2 ounce Lime juice

Grapefruit soda, to top

Grapefruit wedge (for garnish)

Directions:

Step 1: In a glass filled with ice, combine 2 ounces silver tequila and 1/2 ounce lime juice.

Step 2: Top the glass with grapefruit soda and stir to combine.

Step 3: Garnish with a slice of grapefruit or a lime wedge.

