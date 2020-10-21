Once the weather begins to become cooler and the leaves start to change color, you know fall has arrived. It might be too chilly to enjoy frozen fruit dessert or other cold delights that you tend to fancy when summer is around. But that’s where warm foods and drinks come in. If you’re looking for the perfect cocktail to enjoy during the fall, look no further than a classic hot toddy.

This hot rye toddy is easy enough for you to make at home in about five minutes. It’s a perfect drink if you’re snowed in or you just want to be wrapped in blankets, streaming happy shows on Netflix with a cup of something warm.

All you need to do to make this cocktail is boil cinnamon sticks in water, combine the cinnamon water along with the other ingredients in a mug, mix them together and garnish with a lemon wedge. Then you have a great drink that will keep you warm and toasty. It's also among the best cocktails that are festive for the holiday season.

Hot Rye Toddy

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Sagamore Spirit Rye

3 ounces boiling water

1/2 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce honey simple syrup

Half a cinnamon stick

Lemon wedge for garnish

Directions:

Boil the water with the cinnamon stick in it.

Pour boiling water, rye whiskey, lemon juice and honey syrup into a mug.

Mix and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Sagamore Spirit