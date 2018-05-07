Florida Georgia Line Releases Limited Edition 'Patriot Pack' Peach Pecan Whiskey

It isn’t unusual to see multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line toasting with their signature peach-pecan Old Camp Whiskey, whether at their newly opened FGL House in Downtown Nashville or while on tour.

This time, celebratory shots took place under the desert sun on Friday, April 27 after announcing the release of a limited edition packaging for the bottle of their Peach Pecan Whiskey and partnership with USO, a military nonprofit.

Since the beginning with their chart-stealing “Cruise,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have been disruptors of their own regard, not necessarily notorious occupiers of the “chill zone.” The star-spangled bottle is inspired by the American flag and is emblazoned with lyrics from FGL’s chart-topper, “May We All” featuring Tim McGraw. Making its debut just in time to show off for warmer weather, barbecues… but also Armed Forces Day and Military Appreciation Month.

Find the limited-edition Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack available everywhere starting May 1.

Like many of us, Kelley had several family members served in the military. “My grandfather was awarded the Purple Heart in World War II, and he passed away before I was born. His life story has always inspired me and I have so much respect for the bravery, resilience and commitment of our armed forces. To be able to support our troops in this way is a true honor,” shared B.K.

The Patriot Pack is produced in partnership with the United Service Organizations, a nonprofit organization that supports America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation, according to the press release. The USO is not part of the federal government and is powered only by the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to supports its mission to connect military personnel and their families.

“We are excited to be working with Old Camp Whiskey and Florida Georgia Line and are glad to officially be a part of their camp. We appreciate their support of our service members and their families and thank them for their assistance in increasing awareness of the USO and our important mission,” said Lisa Anastasi, SVP and chief development officer of the USO.

Hubbard said, “We have long been committed to giving back to our armed forces for their great service and sacrifices and are thrilled to continue to do so with our Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack.” Perhaps Ina Garten could try it in her nightly whiskey sour.