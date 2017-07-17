  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Where To Drink
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Where To Drink

Find the Best Bars in San Diego for Comic-Con 2017

By
Superman, zombies, and more - oh my!
Pop Bam Slam Mules
Courtesy of The Blind Burro

Pop Bam Slam Mules from The Blind Burro

Costumed super heroes, zombie walks and celebrities fill the streets of downtown San Diego during Comic-Con. Among all of the revelry, superheroes, heroines and villains get a little thirsty. Local bartenders and mixologists put their expertise to work crafting an impressive array of comic-themed cocktails to keep spirits high and the character-inspired party going.

Here are the top spots to check out.

Downtown San Diego

The Blind Burro: Along with a range of Comic-Con-themed dishes, this Baja-inspired spot is prepping multiple cocktails for revelers. Try the Mega Margarita, crafted with Milagro Silver, triple sec, fresh citrus and agave, the festive Pop Bam Slam Mule and Marvel-ous Paloma also made with Milagro Silver, and the Woman in Red Sangria, with red wine, orange liqueur, blackberry brandy, succulent juices and fresh apples. Casual. 639 J St., (619) 795-7880.

The Bristol Hotel: This downtown pet-friendly boutique hotel offers a trifecta of cocktails inspired by Wonder Woman for Comic-Con patrons. The Golden Lasso of Truth combines white rum, brandy, triple sec and lemon juice and is topped with golden raw sugar and a candied twisted lemon peel. The Invisible Jet is all bubbles with sparkling grape juice, white rum and a float of Bacardi. The Steve Trevor is made with rye whiskey, amaretto and a dash a bitters poured over ice. Cocktails are $10. Casual. 1055 First Ave., (619) 232-6141.

Find the rest of the comic-inspired cocktails near the convention center.

Related Links
A Superhero-Themed Cocktail PartyMmmm Manga! Food-Themed Comics on the Rise
Tags
San Diego
where to drink
comic-con 2017