Find the Best Bars in San Diego for Comic-Con 2017

Costumed super heroes, zombie walks and celebrities fill the streets of downtown San Diego during Comic-Con. Among all of the revelry, superheroes, heroines and villains get a little thirsty. Local bartenders and mixologists put their expertise to work crafting an impressive array of comic-themed cocktails to keep spirits high and the character-inspired party going.

Here are the top spots to check out.

Downtown San Diego

The Blind Burro: Along with a range of Comic-Con-themed dishes, this Baja-inspired spot is prepping multiple cocktails for revelers. Try the Mega Margarita, crafted with Milagro Silver, triple sec, fresh citrus and agave, the festive Pop Bam Slam Mule and Marvel-ous Paloma also made with Milagro Silver, and the Woman in Red Sangria, with red wine, orange liqueur, blackberry brandy, succulent juices and fresh apples. Casual. 639 J St., (619) 795-7880.

The Bristol Hotel: This downtown pet-friendly boutique hotel offers a trifecta of cocktails inspired by Wonder Woman for Comic-Con patrons. The Golden Lasso of Truth combines white rum, brandy, triple sec and lemon juice and is topped with golden raw sugar and a candied twisted lemon peel. The Invisible Jet is all bubbles with sparkling grape juice, white rum and a float of Bacardi. The Steve Trevor is made with rye whiskey, amaretto and a dash a bitters poured over ice. Cocktails are $10. Casual. 1055 First Ave., (619) 232-6141.

