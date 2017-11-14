The Waldorf Astoria made a splash with its Beverly Hills opening, but the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel has caused a tidal wave of excitement in the City of Angels.

At 73 stories high, the new hotel is the tallest building west of Mississippi. Owned by Korea Air, the InterContinental is located in The Wilshire Grand Center and houses 889 guest rooms located on floors 31 to 68 and six food and drinking spaces with the best views on the top three floors. There is 95,000 square feet for events and corporate use and a pool, cabanas, and fire pits on the 7th floor.

LA’s hottest attractions are within walking distance, including Staples Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and LA Live.

The InterContinental takes modern to a new level. After entering on the ground floor, guests take a high-speed ride up to the 70th floor sky lobby to check in. Take in panoramic city views throughout the lobby space, which also includes a retro spiral staircase connecting to the hotel’s three main restaurants, Sora, Dekkadance, and La Boucherie. Above the sky lobby area hangs a multi-colored mobile designed in a pattern of the 10 and 110 freeway intersections.

Modern blue sofas, wood chairs, and loveseats and singular circular seating is throughout the sky lobby space, allowing visitors and hotel guests plenty of room to enjoy the LA sunrise, skyline, and sunset. Additionally, a vodka bar serves more than 100 varieties of vodka from around the globe and a poem to help guests remember the order of LA’s main downtown streets.

Guestrooms and suites mirror the modern chic design of the hotel. My deluxe suite included a mini-bar; two bathrooms including a huge bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, heated toilet and luxurious Le Labo Santal 33 toiletries.

To the left of the lobby is a hallway leading to the Club International, which is free for IHG Ambassador Members and Club Room guests. The lounge offers tables for dining on complimentary snacks and drinks.

A wide variety of bar and restaurant options offer any atmosphere guests want to experience. Spire 73, the stunning open-air rooftop bar boasts panoramic views with lots of private and public spaces, fire pits, and a bustling bar scene. This area is perfect for a pre- or post-dinner drink.

La Boucherie on 71, the hotel’s signature French steakhouse, houses a glass enclosed cheese and charcuerie space, a wine tunnel holding 1,200 wine bottles and private dining areas, intimate booths, loveseats and tables in the larger dining room. The menu includes a wide range of seafood and steak options as well as French specialties including oysters and foie gras, frog legs, French onion soup and bouillabaisse.

There are also surprises such as Lalique crystal, elegant silverware, a choice of steak knives paired to your choice of meat, and a variety of salts and mustards.

Guests craving Japanese cuisine can head to the 69th floor where Sora’s sashimi, rolls and sushi arrive down a retro conveyer belt overlooking downtown views. There’s also plenty of sake and Japanese whiskey to choose from.

If diners can’t decide, opt for Dekkadance with an international all-you-can-eat buffet. Lobster, shrimp, clams, crab, and mussels are prepared and provided to order while breads, deli meats, cheeses, and pizzas are on display.

There is nothing like the new InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel in the City of Angels. It’s a perfect addition to the growing DTLA hospitality scene and it makes a great getaway above the clouds without having to step on an airplane.