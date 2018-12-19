The 2018 holiday season is here, and it brings so many things with it. A big one is of course gift-giving, which is fun and gratifying but can also be time-consuming and stressful.

26 Drinkable Gifts Fit for Any Occasion Gallery

Don’t worry, though, we’re here to make the process easier (and possibly even fool-proof). Nearly everyone has a wine or spirits lover on their gift list. The number of choices out there can be dizzying, but we have some amazing selections to share.

One of the great things about wine and booze as gifts is that concerns about size, style, and color go right out the window. A well-considered bottle of wine or hard alcohol always brings a smile from the recipient. As far as the “well-considered” part, we’ve got you covered.

Over the last few weeks we’ve tasted dozens of wines and spirits and selected 26 that are delicious, distinct, and a really good value. So whether your budget is less than $20 or over $500, you’re covered. This list comprises producers big and small, too, so whether you’re buying for someone who is going to be flattered by a well-known name or someone who leans toward lesser-known artisanal beverages, there’s a drinkable gift on this list for nearly everyone.

The wines and spirits that are the subject of this review were provided at no cost to the writer.