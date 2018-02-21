10 Marvelous Ways to Mix Up Margaritas

Though the margarita is most closely associated with summertime sipping on the beach or Cinco de Mayo, we are firm believers that you can have a margarita at any time of the year. What’s not to like about the classic combination of lime, tequila, and triple sec, after all? Plus, the base of the margarita is so easy to alter and twist for any occasion or palate.

So to celebrate the spicy, sweet, and always fruity and feisty margarita, we reached out to our Culinary Content Network of food bloggers to see what their favorite margarita recipes are.As we should have expected, they totally delivered. Though the classic margarita is a classic for a reason, these new variations on that old beauty truly reinvent this basic cocktail. From wholly refreshing margaritas made with cantaloupe and cucumber to surprisingly spicy mango and pineapple cocktails, there’s a margarita recipe for every person and every time of the year here. Why take our word for it, though? See for yourself with these 10 marvelous margarita recipes