Cake From Donald and Melania Trump’s Wedding Is up for Auction

By
Don’t eat it: the rose-decorated cake is pretty, but it’s also 14 years old
Donald and Melania Trump
Featureflash | Dreamstime.com

You likely weren’t invited to Donald and Melania Trump’s multi-million-dollar wedding on January 22, 2005. You’ve probably gotten over that. But now you can pretend you were there by bidding on a rose-decorated individual chocolate truffle cake, just like the Trumps’ celebrity guests took home 14 years ago.

35 Places in LA Where You're Likely to Spot Celebrities

Boston-based RR Auction is auctioning off one of the mini-cakes from the Trump wedding. Late on Tuesday, the highest bid for the cake was $267, though it was estimated to sell for more than $1,500. The auction ends on Feb. 6.

The cake isn’t edible anymore, but it’s still lovely. Not a slice, it’s a solo-sized cake, topped with a single, sugar-spun buttercream rose and gold flakes. It comes in its original, off-white paper box, which is monogrammed with the couple’s initials, “M D T.”

Cake

RR Auction

This wasn’t the giant cake that was on display for photos. That seven-tier, 200-pound, $50,000  yellow sponge cake was adorned with 2,000 individually constructed sugar-spun flowers. Although it sounds delicious – flavored with orange zest, filled with butter cream, and soaked in Grand Marnier – it required an intricate wire infrastructure and so was not served to guests. The individual cakes were inspired by that towering centerpiece cake.

Auction materials note that the individual cakes were presented as wedding favors to the nearly 350 guests, who included Rudy Giuliani, Heidi Klum, Billy Joel, Matt Lauer, Simon Cowell, and then-Senator Hillary Clinton, and former president Bill Clinton. (Yes, more than a decade before Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would face off in the 2016 presidential election, he invited her to his third wedding, and she and her husband attended.)

The nuptials were Trump’s third wedding and the first for then-model Melania Knauss. According to People magazine, the event was held inside a 17,000-sq.-ft. ballroom built at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida. No one knows if the president himself ate one of the little cakes at his wedding, but we do know he enjoys his chocolate cake. Here’s a complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods.

