Disney World’s Holiday Merchandise Is Here, and We’re in Love

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Walt Disney World. Even though the last piece of trick-or-treat candy was passed out at Magic Kingdom just this week, the Orlando theme parks have now rolled out their merchandise for the 2017 holiday season, and of course it’s adorably festive and fun.

Wintery items popped up at Hollywood Studios on November 1, and the resort is really stepping up its game when it comes to hard-to-resist holiday merchandise. This year, you’ll be able to deck the halls in all things Disney. There are brand-new holiday stockings featuring Pluto in pirate gear, Mickey Mouse on a train, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle dressed as a princess.The main motif for 2017 is the “fab five” decorating a holiday tree. Mickey and Minnie are making googly eyes at one another while Goofy gets tangled in lights, Pluto plays with a present, and Donald Duck threatens the interloper Dale for climbing in the tree (as chipmunks are wont to do). You can find this festive holiday scene on bags, mugs, plates, T-shirts, chocolate bars, advent calendars, and other candy.





If that’s not enough for you, Disney also has a wintery gravy boat and creamer set featuring Thumper and Bambi and a ceramic holiday tree featuring animated woodland creatures such as Eeyore and Flower. You can also get Santa Mickey hats, red and green Minnie ears, and plenty of holiday-themed sweatshirts and jewelry for the ultimate Christmas-themed Disney Instagram shot.



A post shared by Kayla Smith (@kaylaanne13) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT





