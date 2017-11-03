Disney World’s Holiday Merchandise Is Here, and We’re in Love

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Walt Disney World. Even though the last piece of trick-or-treat candy was passed out at Magic Kingdom just this week, the Orlando theme parks have now rolled out their merchandise for the 2017 holiday season, and of course it’s adorably festive and fun.
If that’s not enough for you, Disney also has a wintery gravy boat and creamer set featuring Thumper and Bambi and a ceramic holiday tree featuring animated woodland creatures such as Eeyore and Flower. You can also get Santa Mickey hats, red and green Minnie ears, and plenty of holiday-themed sweatshirts and jewelry for the ultimate Christmas-themed Disney Instagram shot.
As if getting park exclusive pins and shirts isn’t enough to get you down to Walt Disney World this winter, maybe these 10 reasons you should visit Disneyland or Disney World this Christmas season will convince you.
