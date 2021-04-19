  1. Home
4
1 rating

Italian Vinaigrette

April 19, 2021 | 2:44pm
By
You'll never go back to the bottled stuff
Italian vinaigrette
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

A big bottle of Italian dressing is a must-have in your fridge — or is it? Chances are, you have everything to make a super zesty Italian vinaigrette in your cabinets already. Traditional vinaigrettes have a 4-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar, but we evened the playing field to really boost the flavors of this dressing.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
137
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium sized bowl, add all ingredients.

Step 2: Whisk together until well combined.

Step 3: Add to your favorite salad. We like romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

