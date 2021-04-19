April 19, 2021 | 2:44pm
Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal
A big bottle of Italian dressing is a must-have in your fridge — or is it? Chances are, you have everything to make a super zesty Italian vinaigrette in your cabinets already. Traditional vinaigrettes have a 4-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar, but we evened the playing field to really boost the flavors of this dressing.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1/4 Cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried parsley flakes
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium sized bowl, add all ingredients.
Step 2: Whisk together until well combined.
Step 3: Add to your favorite salad. We like romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, pepperoncini peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.