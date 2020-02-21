  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spiral Ham Sandwich

February 21, 2020 | 5:35pm
Is there anything better?

Courtesy of the National Pork Board.

This is a classic ham sandwich with the most scrumptious twist. All you need is a crusty baguette, a smear of strawberry jam, spiral-sliced smoked ham and something called "Cheese Butter." 

Recipe courtesy of the National Pork Board.

 

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
780
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 demi baguette
  • 3 1/2 Tablespoons Cheese Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons strawberry jam
  • 4 Ounces spiral-sliced smoked ham
  • 1 Ounce arugula
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 Teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Cup butter
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

For the Cheese Butter: Bring both the cheese and butter to room temperature. Remove the rind from the cheese and whisk together with the butter until thoroughly incorporated. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

The Cheese Butter will hold in the refrigerator for up to a week.

To assemble the sandwich: Slice the baguette in half and place in a broiler cut side up, or on a grill or griddle cut side down, and toast until golden brown.

Lightly dress the arugula with lemon juice and olive oil and set aside.

Spread the Cheese Butter evenly on the bottom half of the baguette and spread the strawberry jam evenly on the top half. Place the ham slices on the bottom half of the sandwich; top with the lightly dressed arugula and the top half of the baguette.

Slice in half and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving780
Total Fat60g92%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated36g100%
Cholesterol155mg52%
Protein14g28%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A482µg54%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.4%
Vitamin B60.2mg13%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D42IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)54µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)140µg35%
Folic acid50µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus213mg30%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium213mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30%
Sodium720mg30%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg55.1%
Trans2gN/A
Water80gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cheese
ham
sandwich