Spiral Ham Sandwich

For the Cheese Butter: Bring both the cheese and butter to room temperature. Remove the rind from the cheese and whisk together with the butter until thoroughly incorporated. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

The Cheese Butter will hold in the refrigerator for up to a week.

To assemble the sandwich: Slice the baguette in half and place in a broiler cut side up, or on a grill or griddle cut side down, and toast until golden brown.

Lightly dress the arugula with lemon juice and olive oil and set aside.

Spread the Cheese Butter evenly on the bottom half of the baguette and spread the strawberry jam evenly on the top half. Place the ham slices on the bottom half of the sandwich; top with the lightly dressed arugula and the top half of the baguette.

Slice in half and serve.