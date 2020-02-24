Apricot Honey Baked Ham

Before roasting ham, let it sit covered at room temperature for 2 hours



To make the sauce.: In a small saucepan over combine apricot preserves, honey, brown sugar, dijon, and butter over medium heat.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly .

Remove from heat. The sauce should have the texture of loose honey.



Pre-heat oven to 325˚ degrees and line your roasting pan with foil for easier cleanup.

Place the ham in roasting pan cut-side down.

Brush 1/3 of the glaze over the ham and cover with foil.

Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours.



Increase oven to 425˚ degrees and remove ham from the oven.

Brush with 1/3 of the glaze.

Bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and brush with remaining 1/3 glaze and roast uncovered another 10 minutes until a brown crust has formed and the internal temperature reaches 130-135˚F.

Transfer the ham to a serving dish and let it rest for 15-20 minutes before slicing.

Strain the pan juices through a sieve and remove the fat that floats to the top.

Drizzle the pan juices over ham slices and serve.