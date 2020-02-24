Apricot Honey Baked Ham

The outside of this scrumptious baked ham with an apricot honey glaze is perfectly caramelized, while the inside of the meat is delectably tender and juicy. You'll want to make this one over and over again.
Recipe courtesy of Natasha Kravchuk, Natasha's Kitchen.
Ingredients
- 1 11.5 lb fully cooked bone-in ham, spiral cut
- 1/2 Cup apricot preserves
- 1/4 Cup honey
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup dijon mustard
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions
Before roasting ham, let it sit covered at room temperature for 2 hours
To make the sauce.: In a small saucepan over combine apricot preserves, honey, brown sugar, dijon, and butter over medium heat.
Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 minute, whisking constantly .
Remove from heat. The sauce should have the texture of loose honey.
Pre-heat oven to 325˚ degrees and line your roasting pan with foil for easier cleanup.
Place the ham in roasting pan cut-side down.
Brush 1/3 of the glaze over the ham and cover with foil.
Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours.
Increase oven to 425˚ degrees and remove ham from the oven.
Brush with 1/3 of the glaze.
Bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
Remove from oven and brush with remaining 1/3 glaze and roast uncovered another 10 minutes until a brown crust has formed and the internal temperature reaches 130-135˚F.
Transfer the ham to a serving dish and let it rest for 15-20 minutes before slicing.
Strain the pan juices through a sieve and remove the fat that floats to the top.
Drizzle the pan juices over ham slices and serve.