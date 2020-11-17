Cocoa-Coated Chocolate Truffles

Slice softened butter and settle in a medium bowl.

Use a double boiler (or improvise by setting a bowl over a pan of simmering water) set over medium heat. Tumble in both types of chocolate. Sprinkle in salt.

When chocolate has melted, pour over butter.

Stir until completely smooth and glossy.

Stir in coffee.

Cover and chill until firm, 4 or more hours.

Sift 1/2 cup cocoa into a pie plate or shallow bowl.

Use a small cookie scoop (or a teaspoon) to scoop balls about 1 inch in diameter. (No need to aim for uniform spheres — wild truffles are lumpy affairs.)

Drop truffles into the cocoa.

Sift remaining cocoa over the top.

Shake the bowl gently to roll truffles in cocoa.

Working over the sink, gently roll the truffles into a fine-mesh strainer, letting excess cocoa drop away.

Roll truffles into a glass or plastic container.

Chill.