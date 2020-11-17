  1. Home
3
3 ratings

Cocoa-Coated Chocolate Truffles

November 17, 2020 | 4:54pm
Cocoa and coffee for Christmas
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

A decadent dessert that looks like it was pulled from the ground -- but that "dirt" is just delicious cocoa.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
4 h 25 m
25 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
36
Servings
96
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 10 Ounces unsalted butter, softened (see note)
  • 7 Ounces high-quality milk chocolate (such as Lindt or Ghirardelli), broken up
  • 1 Ounce unsweetened chocolate, broken up
  • 1 Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 Cup brewed strong coffee, cooled
  • 1 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions

Slice softened butter and settle in a medium bowl.

Use a double boiler (or improvise by setting a bowl over a pan of simmering water) set over medium heat. Tumble in both types of chocolate. Sprinkle in salt.

When chocolate has melted, pour over butter.

Stir until completely smooth and glossy.

Stir in coffee.

Cover and chill until firm, 4 or more hours.

Sift 1/2 cup cocoa into a pie plate or shallow bowl.

Use a small cookie scoop (or a teaspoon) to scoop balls about 1 inch in diameter. (No need to aim for uniform spheres — wild truffles are lumpy affairs.)

Drop truffles into the cocoa.

Sift remaining cocoa over the top.

Shake the bowl gently to roll truffles in cocoa.

Working over the sink, gently roll the truffles into a fine-mesh strainer, letting excess cocoa drop away.

Roll truffles into a glass or plastic container.

Chill.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving96
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein1g2%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A57µg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium16mg2%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)2µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.3%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Phosphorus34mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium66mg1%
Sodium10mgN/A
Sugars, added3gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water3gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.4%
Cocoa-Coated Chocolate Truffles