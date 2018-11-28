Dairy Queen Is Serving Up Oreo Hot Cocoa and Candy Cane Blizzards

Real blizzards bring dangerous roads and endless shoveling. But Dairy Queen Blizzards are a delightful soft-serve treat, and now Dairy Queen is introducing two new seasonal flavors. Welcome winter with the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard or the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard.

The Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard is available now, and blends rich fudge and Oreo cookie pieces into vanilla soft serve. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard will be offered beginning Dec. 3. It mixes peppermint-candy pieces and choco chunks into vanilla soft serve. All Blizzards are offered in four sizes.

If the seasonal flavors don’t appeal, other DQ Blizzard varieties include Reese’s peanut-butter cup, Snickerdoodle cookie dough, salted caramel truffle and Royal New York cheesecake with a strawberry center. And if you’re one of those who feel that it’s never too cold for a frozen treat, check out this list of what should be the most popular ice-cream flavors in each state.