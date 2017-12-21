Chef Curtis Duffy Quits His 3-Star Grace, Restaurant Abruptly Closes

Chicago’s Grace restaurant officially closed on December 20 after restaurant staff reportedly walked out in the wake of chef Curtis Duffy’s departure on December 18, which itself closely followed the resignation of general manager Michael Muser on December 1. The West Loop restaurant was one of only two restaurants in the city of Chicago to be awarded three Michelin stars. (The Chicago Tribune documented the reactions of Duffy and Muser at the moment they received word of that distinction in 2014.)

Although both the chef and the GM attempted to purchase the restaurant from the majority owner, Chicago real estate magnate Michael Olszewski, the reported “months of negotiations” remained fruitless and the creative team chose to walk. They cited “evolving goals” and aspirations that no longer “aligned with the restaurant and its future.” Their exodus was followed by that of loyal restaurant staff. Olszewski confirmed Grace’s closing to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“This space will live to see another day with yet another great restaurant headed by a new team that will make Chicago and the restaurant community proud,” he said.

As for Duffy and Muser, the men hinted that Grace would not be their first and last restaurant endeavor. “We are very proud of our first restaurant, and more than anything, wish to thank everyone who has been part of this defining phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement. “As this chapter ends, another begins. We plan to spend quality time with our families as we develop our next project. The future holds much in store.”

Chicago’s remaining three-Michelin-star restaurant is Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas’ Alinea. While you wait for Curtis Duffy’s next surefire Michelin star endeavor, check out some of the city’s best food and drink here.