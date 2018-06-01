  1. Home
Crispy Roast Chicken

Jun 1, 2018 | 2:15 pm
By
Staff Writer
The best roast chicken you will ever encounter!
istockphoto.com

One of the first and best (and most primal) things I learned to do in the kitchen was to roast a chicken. In high school, it was also one of the few experiences that my sister, Nicole, and I could share without a fight.

We’d push a few pats of butter under a chicken’s skin, stuff a bunch of fresh herbs in the cavity, and roast it in a hot oven until golden brown, by which time the smell drove us crazy. We’d devour it standing up, burning our fingers and tongues as we pulled at the hot, crackling skin, eating it right down to the nubbins.

4
Servings
594
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 2- to 4 1/2-pound chicken
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, at room temperature
  • 1 small bunch fresh herb sprigs (such as thyme, basil, parsley, or any combination)
  • Kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Set the chicken in a 12-inch (or larger) cast-iron frying pan or a 5-quart (or larger) Dutch oven. Using your fingers, gently work 1 tablespoon of the butter under the breast skin, pushing the butter in as far as you can reach to the front of the breast and down the sides into the thighs. (Try not to tear the skin.) Rub the remaining butter all over the breast and leg skin on the outside. Put the bouquet of herbs in the body cavity and season the chicken all over with the salt.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Set the chicken on the countertop for 30 minutes or so to take the chill off before cooking. Put the chicken in the oven and roast for 30 minutes before either inserting an instant-read thermometer into the thickest part of a thigh or cutting into a thigh with a paring knife. The thermometer should register 170 degrees. (If using a knife, look for clear, not red or pink, juices running from the spot where you pierced the meat and opaque, barely pink flesh at the bone.)

If the chicken isn’t done, roast for 5 or 10 minutes longer and check it again. When the chicken is done, remove it from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before you carve and serve.

Roast Chicken Shopping Tip

When working with chicken, buy a separate cutting board, preferably a dishwasher-safe, plastic one, to avoid spreading bacteria onto raw produce.

Roast Chicken Cooking Tip

When browning meat, resist the urge to move the meat – you must allow a flavorful crust to form over high heat. Once it has formed, the meat should slide freely with the shake of a pan.

Roast Chicken Wine Pairing

Pinot noir, gamay, merlot, zinfandel, carménère, pinotage, or grenache with grilled, roasted, or other simply cooked chicken; chardonnay, pinot gris/grigio, pinot blanc, or chenin blanc with chicken in cream or light tomato sauce or with chicken crêpes or croquettes; sauvignon blanc or sémillon with fried chicken; viognier with spiced chicken dishes.

Tags
Chicken
roast chicken

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
44g
67%
Saturated Fat
14g
72%
Cholesterol
203mg
68%
Protein
47g
94%
Carbs
0.7g
0.2%
Vitamin A
199µg
22%
Vitamin B12
0.8µg
13.1%
Vitamin B6
0.9mg
44.4%
Vitamin C
19mg
32%
Vitamin D
0.6µg
0.2%
Vitamin E
1mg
5%
Vitamin K
189µg
100%
Calcium
45mg
5%
Fiber
0.4g
1.5%
Folate (food)
32µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
32µg
8%
Iron
3mg
16%
Magnesium
56mg
14%
Monounsaturated
17g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
17mg
86%
Phosphorus
377mg
54%
Polyunsaturated
8g
N/A
Potassium
538mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
18.5%
Sodium
900mg
37%
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
10.7%
Trans
0.5g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
23%
