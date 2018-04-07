Fifteen people were injured and the building sustained extensive damage this weekend when a small gas canister used for caramelizing the top of crème brûlée reportedly exploded in a crowded French and Italian restaurant in Switzerland. More on Fire American Students in Italy Start Fire Trying to Cook Pasta Without Water

12 Injured in Fire at Historic Little Italy Restaurant

Vigil Held for Taco Bell That Caught Fire in Alabama

New Jersey Distillery Owner Injured in Explosion

According to The Local Switzerland, the explosion occurred on Saturday, April 7, in the middle of the lunchtime rush at a restaurant called Les Tilleuls in Geneva. Rescue crews said the fire appeared to be an accident, and that a small gas canister attached to a small blowtorch used to make crème brûlée had exploded.

The canister was reportedly very small, but the resulting explosion was big enough to completely destroy the restaurant's kitchen. It also shattered the restaurant’s windows, and glass fell out over a crowded terrace.

The explosion did significant damage to the restaurant, and 15 people were injured, including two restaurant employees who were in the kitchen when the explosion occurred and reportedly suffered burns. Eight of the injured people were sent to the hospital for treatment, but fortunately none of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening. Having to handle a torch to create the brittle caramel layer on top of crème brûlée is one of the reasons it is considered one of the most difficult but impressive desserts to make.