Creamy Mushroom Risotto

This recipe borrows a trick from Thomas Keller, who mixes in softly beaten heavy whipping cream at the very end for a super luxurious risotto.
Ingredients
For the mushroom topping:
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 3 1/2 Ounces mushrooms, such as maitake or chanterelle
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 2 sprigs parsley, plus more for garnish
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the risotto:
- 3-4 Cups chicken broth or vegetable broth
- 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
- 1 Cup carnaroli or arborio rice
- 1 Cup dry white wine, plus more for drinking
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan
- Salt, to taste
- Parsley, for garnish
Directions
For the mushroom topping:
Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan over medium heat until foaming.
Step 2: Add 3 1/2 ounces mushrooms, 2 sprigs of thyme, and 2 sprigs of parsley, and cook to soften. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
For the risotto:
Step 1: In a medium-sized pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer over medium heat.
Step 2: Meanwhile, in place 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream in a mixing bowl and beat using an electric mixer or by hand until soft peaks form. (The cream should just curl over softly when the whisk is held up.)
Step 3: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large pot. When it foams, add 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and cook until translucent.
Step 4: Add 1 cup rice and mix vigorously for about 1 minute. Add 1 cup white wine and let the wine soak into the rice until evaporated. Stir vigorously, scraping the bottom so the rice doesn't stick, until the rice has toasted, about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add enough chicken broth to cover the rice and cook, stirring frequently. When the rice has soaked up the broth (take a spoon and run it through; if the broth doesn't pool, it is ready), add another 1/2 cup of broth. Stir frequently until it has soaked in. Repeat with 1/2 cup increments until the rice is al dente.
Step 6: Once the rice is ready (there should be a bite, but the center should be cooked through), remove from the heat and vigorously beat in the remaining 1/4 cup butter, about 1-2 tablespoons at a time, with a wooden spoon. Beat in 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1/2 of the cream.
Step 7: Taste, and if it's not creamy enough, add the remaining cream.
Step 8: Season with salt, to taste, and pour into plates. Top with the mushroom topping and garnish with parsley.