Creamy Mushroom Risotto

Step 1: In a medium-sized pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer over medium heat.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in place 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream in a mixing bowl and beat using an electric mixer or by hand until soft peaks form. (The cream should just curl over softly when the whisk is held up.)

Step 3: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large pot. When it foams, add 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and cook until translucent.

Step 4: Add 1 cup rice and mix vigorously for about 1 minute. Add 1 cup white wine and let the wine soak into the rice until evaporated. Stir vigorously, scraping the bottom so the rice doesn't stick, until the rice has toasted, about 2 minutes.

Step 5: Add enough chicken broth to cover the rice and cook, stirring frequently. When the rice has soaked up the broth (take a spoon and run it through; if the broth doesn't pool, it is ready), add another 1/2 cup of broth. Stir frequently until it has soaked in. Repeat with 1/2 cup increments until the rice is al dente.

Step 6: Once the rice is ready (there should be a bite, but the center should be cooked through), remove from the heat and vigorously beat in the remaining 1/4 cup butter, about 1-2 tablespoons at a time, with a wooden spoon. Beat in 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1/2 of the cream.

Step 7: Taste, and if it's not creamy enough, add the remaining cream.

Step 8: Season with salt, to taste, and pour into plates. Top with the mushroom topping and garnish with parsley.