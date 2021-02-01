  1. Home
1
1 rating

Creamy Mushroom Risotto

February 1, 2021 | 11:14am
By
A perfect indulgent side (or dinner)
Creamy Mushroom Risotto
Jessica Chou/The Daily Meal

This recipe borrows a trick from Thomas Keller, who mixes in softly beaten heavy whipping cream at the very end for a super luxurious risotto.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1357
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the mushroom topping:

  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3 1/2 Ounces mushrooms, such as maitake or chanterelle
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 2 sprigs parsley, plus more for garnish
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the risotto:

  • 3-4 Cups chicken broth or vegetable broth
  • 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 Cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 Cup carnaroli or arborio rice
  • 1 Cup dry white wine, plus more for drinking
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan
  • Salt, to taste
  • Parsley, for garnish

Directions

For the mushroom topping:

Step 1: Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan over medium heat until foaming.

Step 2: Add 3 1/2 ounces mushrooms, 2 sprigs of thyme, and 2 sprigs of parsley, and cook to soften. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

For the risotto:

Step 1: In a medium-sized pot, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a simmer over medium heat.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in place 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream in a mixing bowl and beat using an electric mixer or by hand until soft peaks form. (The cream should just curl over softly when the whisk is held up.)

Step 3: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large pot. When it foams, add 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and cook until translucent.

Step 4: Add 1 cup rice and mix vigorously for about 1 minute. Add 1 cup white wine and let the wine soak into the rice until evaporated. Stir vigorously, scraping the bottom so the rice doesn't stick, until the rice has toasted, about 2 minutes.

Step 5: Add enough chicken broth to cover the rice and cook, stirring frequently. When the rice has soaked up the broth (take a spoon and run it through; if the broth doesn't pool, it is ready), add another 1/2 cup of broth. Stir frequently until it has soaked in. Repeat with 1/2 cup increments until the rice is al dente.

Step 6: Once the rice is ready (there should be a bite, but the center should be cooked through), remove from the heat and vigorously beat in the remaining 1/4 cup butter, about 1-2 tablespoons at a time, with a wooden spoon. Beat in 1/2 cup Parmesan and 1/2 of the cream.

Step 7: Taste, and if it's not creamy enough, add the remaining cream.

Step 8: Season with salt, to taste, and pour into plates. Top with the mushroom topping and garnish with parsley.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1357
Total Fat78g100%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated47g100%
Cholesterol226mg75%
Protein34g68%
Carbs110g37%
Vitamin A714µg79%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.6%
Vitamin B60.6mg49.2%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin D15µg100%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K172µg100%
Calcium565mg56%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)452µg100%
Folic acid225µgN/A
Iron7mg41%
Magnesium96mg23%
Monounsaturated22gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg91%
Phosphorus598mg85%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium958mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg60.6%
Sodium2067mg86%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg71%
Trans2gN/A
Water648gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Creamy Mushroom Risotto