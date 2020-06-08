Who said leftovers have to be boring? This vegetable fried rice is the perfect weeknight dinner if you find yourself in a leftovers rut. The blend of rice sauteed with carrots, onions, peppers, peas and garlic makes for an easy vegetarian dinner that the whole family will enjoy.

This dish is packed with flavor and takes less than an hour to make. The affordable ingredients can be dressed up any way you like — fry up an egg or add some grilled chicken if vegetarian dinners aren't your style.

To make the dish, add onions and carrots to a large skillet and cook for five minutes. After adding your bell peppers and garlic, combine the cooked veggies with rice and toss well. Add frozen peas to the pan. Stir in the soy sauce and mix gently until everything is thoroughly combined and warmed through.

In just 25 minutes you'll have a dish that can compete with the fare at your favorite Chinese restaurant. If you still have rice to use up, try out some of these recipes that use rice to make delicious, hearty dinners.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Ingredients

2 cups cooked white rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons soy sauce or more to taste

1/3 cup sliced green scallions

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large wok or skillet, heat oil over medium high heat.

Add onions and carrots to the pan, cook for 5 minutes until softened. Add bell peppers and garlic and cook 5 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add the rice to the cooked veggies, toss well to combine. Add frozen peas to the pan. Stir in the soy sauce and mix gently until everything is thoroughly combined and warmed through, around 5 minutes. Add scallions, mix and serve.