4.5
2 ratings

Upside-Down Chicken Pie

October 27, 2020
The best dish to bring to a potluck
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Instead of a pastry crust, try using this popover style crust for your pot pie.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best 

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
316
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling

  • 2 Cups chopped cooked chicken
  • 1/2 Cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 (12-ounce) package frozen vegetable combination (broccoli, carrot and water chestnuts), thawed
  • 2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese

For the topping

  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
  • 2 Tablespoons Land O Lakes® Butter, melted
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

Directions

For the filling

Heat oven to 425°F.

Combine all filling ingredients except cheese in 12-inch skillet.

Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 10-14 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil.

Combine milk, eggs and butter in bowl; beat at medium speed 1 minute.

Add flour and salt; continue beating until smooth.

Pour hot chicken mixture into an ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.

Top with cheese.

For the topping

Pour topping mixture carefully over cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving316
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol90mg30%
Protein17g34%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.7%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium115mg11%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)67µg17%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus219mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium469mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.7%
Sodium647mg27%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water169gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Tags
best recipes
chicken pie
dinner recipes
potluck recipes
Upside-Down Chicken Pie
pastry crust