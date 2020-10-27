Upside-Down Chicken Pie

Heat oven to 425°F.

Combine all filling ingredients except cheese in 12-inch skillet.

Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 10-14 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil.

Combine milk, eggs and butter in bowl; beat at medium speed 1 minute.

Add flour and salt; continue beating until smooth.

Pour hot chicken mixture into an ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.

Top with cheese.