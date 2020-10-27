Upside-Down Chicken Pie

October 27, 2020
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Instead of a pastry crust, try using this popover style crust for your pot pie.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the filling
- 2 Cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1/2 Cup chopped celery
- 1/4 Cup chopped onion
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen vegetable combination (broccoli, carrot and water chestnuts), thawed
- 2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
For the topping
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
- 2 Tablespoons Land O Lakes® Butter, melted
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
Directions
For the filling
Heat oven to 425°F.
Combine all filling ingredients except cheese in 12-inch skillet.
Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 10-14 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil.
Combine milk, eggs and butter in bowl; beat at medium speed 1 minute.
Add flour and salt; continue beating until smooth.
Pour hot chicken mixture into an ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish.
Top with cheese.
For the topping
Pour topping mixture carefully over cheese.
Bake 25-30 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned.
Serve immediately.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving316
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol90mg30%
Protein17g34%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.7%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.7%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium115mg11%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)67µg17%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus219mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium469mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.7%
Sodium647mg27%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water169gN/A
Zinc2mg14%