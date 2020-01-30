The best game day foods tick off a few different boxes. They’re salty, creamy and meaty. They’re certainly not healthy and share a junk food-like DNA with pizza rolls, taquitos and all those guilty pleasure foods we won’t apologize for loving. In addition to being addictively delicious, these party-friendly dishes also need to be easily shared and are ideally finger foods you can grab and eat on the go. There’s one homemade appetizer that has absolutely all these elements and is a must-have on any game day party spread: everything bagel pigs in a blanket.

You know the classic pigs in a blanket. They’re hot dogs (or other mini sausages) wrapped up tightly in a square of puff pastry or crescent roll dough and baked in the oven. This old-school appetizer has a salty, slightly smoky interior thanks to the hot dog and a light, flaky exterior that helps to balance out the frank. When dipped in a little mustard or ketchup, they’re a golden dish that partygoers of all ages will enjoy.

But what can make perfect pigs in a blanket even better? A little inspiration from New York City bagel shops. This dish takes this family-friendly food you know and love and adds cream cheese and everything bagel seasoning. The cream cheese adds a nice balance, while the garlic, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and dried onion from the everything bagel seasoning add new layers of flavor to this tried-and-true classic.

The everything bagel pigs in a blanket come together in under 30 minutes and are so easy to make, even kids can help in the kitchen. Once you bring these to one game day soiree, your friends and family will ask for them again and again. These aren’t only one of the best game day party foods, these little piggies are also among the 25 best foods to bring to any party.

Everything Bagel Pigs in a Blanket



Ingredients:

1 puff pastry sheet

8 ounces cream cheese

5 scallions, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

5 hot dogs

1 egg, whisked

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine the cream cheese, scallions, 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp pepper, and lemon juice. Mix well with a spoon or fork.

Roll out the puff pastry sheet into a large rectangle. Place one hot dog on the upper left corner of the puff pastry. Using the hot dog as a guide, cut a square out of the pastry that will fit around the hot dog.

Remove the hot dog to spread a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture over the small pastry square. Place the hot dog back on the square and wrap the pastry around the hot dog (like a blanket) using the cream cheese as "glue" to hold it together.

Cut the puff pastry-wrapped hot dog into inch-long pieces and place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, seam-side down.

Repeat with the rest of the puff pastry.

Brush the top of each "pig in a blanket" with egg wash. Combine the seasonings (or use a store-bought everything bagel seasoning blend) and sprinkle generously over each piece.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and your kitchen begins to smell like everything bagels.