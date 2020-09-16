Sometimes the easiest way to elevate dinner at home is to really make those side dishes sing. Brussels sprouts are a classic veggie you can just pop in the oven and roast simply with olive oil, salt and pepper. But if you add just a few simple ingredients, such as eggs and breadcrumbs, you can make this everyday side into something that stands on its own.

The secret to taking this dish to the next level is by knowing how to perfectly soft-boil an egg. You don't want to cook them for too long, or else the yolk won't coat the Brussels sprouts with the jam-like consistency that you're looking for.

Before starting on the eggs, you should first cut the Brussels sprouts in half and roast them in the oven for about 25 minutes. Be sure to keep that oven door closed for then entirety of the roasting time, not being patient is a mistake often made by home cooks.

While the sprouts are roasting, place your eggs in boiling water for a little more than six minutes. Then, toss the Brussels sprouts with half the seasoned breadcrumbs. Once the eggs are done, peel them and slice them in half. Place the egg halves on top of the veggie and then top it with more breadcrumbs.

Ingredients:

For the Brussels sprouts:

1 pound Brussels sprouts

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the toppings

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/3 cup breadcrumbs, homemade or storebought

Zest from half a lemon

Directions:

For the Brussels sprouts:

Heat your oven to 425F. Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and slice in half. Place on a sheet tray and toss with the minced garlic, olive oil, and salt. Place in the oven and roast until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

For the toppings:

While the Brussels sprouts are roasting, heat a small pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, followed by fennel seeds. Toast the seeds for a minute or two, just until fragrant. Stir in the breadcrumbs and continue to cook until the breadcrumbs are golden. Turn off the heat and stir in lemon zest.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add in eggs and keep at a low boil. Cook the eggs for exactly 6 1/2 minutes. Transfer the eggs directly to a bowl filled with ice water and let rest until the Brussels sprouts are tender.

Transfer Brussels sprouts to a serving tray and toss with half the breadcrumbs. Crack, peel, and then slice eggs in half. Nestle egg halves into Brussels sprouts and top with more breadcrumbs before serving.

This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs.