One of the best ways to show your dad you care is by cooking him something extra special for Father's Day, like a hearty pulled pork sandwich. The best part is, the dish only takes five minutes of work to prepare.

Fourth of July Recipes to Make Together With Kids

This delicious sandwich is an icon at any backyard barbecue. But it needs to marinate overnight, so make sure you prepare it ahead of time. To complete the feast, pair the pulled pork sliders with one of these beers that are available for pickup during Father's Day.

To make the dish you'll need boneless pork, a varitety of common pantry seasonings, mustard, root beer and barbecue sauce. Combine your seasonings and mustard and rub it all over the sides of your roast. Then place the roast into a slow cooker. Top it with root beer or Dr. Pepper and cook on low for up to 10 hours. Once the pork is tender, shred it into pieces and put it back in the slow cooker and cook on high for 30 minutes. Serve immediately or save it for leftovers later.

This recipe is an affordable and easy meal. And since it is so kid-friendly, it's a great recipe to make with kids for Father's Day.

Ingredients

3-4 pound boneless pork shoulder roast

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 12 oz can Dr Pepper or root beer

Optional: 1-2 cups of your fave BBQ sauce

Directions

In a small bowl, combine paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Rub it over all sides of roast.

Place pork roast in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Pour Dr Pepper or root beer over top. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until pork is fork tender. Remove from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer pork to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker.

Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook for 30 minutes on High, until warmed through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.

TO MAKE IT A FREEZER MEAL:

Place pork roast in a labeled gallon-size (4 L) freezer bag. Add sauce mixture to bag. Place remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce in a quart-size (1 L) freezer bag. Seal both, removing as much air as possible, and freeze together as a kit.

THAW AND COOK:

Place bags in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Place pork and sauce in a large (approx. 5 quart) slow cooker. Cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours, until tender and juicy. Remove pork from slow cooker, discarding juices. Transfer to a cutting board and, using two forks, shred into pieces, discarding excess fat. Return meat to slow cooker. Pour remaining 1 cup (250 mL) barbecue sauce over shredded pork, stir, and cook on High for 30 minutes, until heated through. Serve in buns, topped with slaw, if using.