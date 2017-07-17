Momofuku's David Chang Talks About His New L.A. Restaurant, Opening This Fall in Chinatown

It’s hardly a secret that David Chang, whose Momofuku Restaurant Group now includes 12 restaurants around the world, plus the delivery platform Ando, has long been considering opening a restaurant in Los Angeles. The chef’s social media is often a catalog of his meals in this town. One of the last issues of his late, lamented food magazine Lucky Peach was devoted to Los Angeles. Milk Bar, Christina Tosi’s dessert shop and part of the Momofuku group, is opening soon on Melrose Avenue. And the chef’s love for L.A.’s Koreatown is near legendary. David Chang’s Momofuku Lands at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas

Chang recently confirmed plans for his Los Angeles restaurant, which will open later this year in the northeast corner of Chinatown, not far from Dodger Stadium. Chinatown has been going through a food renaissance lately, despite the recent closing of Pok Pok, with a slew of restaurants going into the two-story food hub of the Far East Plaza. And Los Angeles itself is in the middle of its own culinary renaissance, one that’s either recent or recently recognized, depending on who you talk to.

