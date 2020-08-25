Whether you’re using it to make cake, pancakes or cupcakes, boxed cake mix is a common pantry staple that requires only a few additional ingredients to make a dessert the whole family will love. But there is a way to transform the taste and texture of cake mix into an impressive dessert: condensed milk.

Condensed milk is evaporated milk with sugar added, so it’s very sweet. The rich and creamy texture is a great way to add moisture and tenderness to boxed cake mix. The consistency of the staple can make any dessert taste more decadent.

If you’ve been spending more time at home, perhaps you’ve been practicing your baking skills. But, if you don’t feel like putting a lot of time and energy into baking, you can still whip up something using cake mix that will make your friends and family think you spent hours in the kitchen.

If you’re nervous about adding extra ingredients like condensed milk to your box of cake mix, don’t worry — you can try out these delicious recipes that take boxed cake mix to the next level.