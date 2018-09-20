Spending money is a bit too easy to do. Step out the door, walk down the road and poof, suddenly you’re down 20 bucks without even realizing it! Going to the store can yield equally disheartening financial results. Even if you know how to shop smart —stick to a pre-planned list, use coupons and avoid pre-cut vegetables and fruit — you can still end up spending a small fortune on weekly groceries.

Skip the Brand Name: 23 Items You Should Always Buy Generic Gallery

The truth is, if you are buying big brand-name items, you are probably spending more money than you need to. Brand-name items can sometimes cost almost double their generic equivalent, and in certain cases the items within the packaging are indistinguishable from one another.

After all, bleach is bleach, right? So why should one bottle of name-brand bleach cost more than one that isn’t?

By choosing certain generic items over well-known brands you can certainly save money, but that’s not to say that one should buy everything generic. Compare the listed ingredients to determine if you are getting a good deal or if you are paying for something that is slightly different. Consider whether the differences between items are truly negligible or whether they really make a difference. Do you already buy, use and like any other items of the store’s own brand? You may already be buying some generic items, but you probably could be buying more. Read on to discover 23 items you should always buy generic.